UPI Transactions Hit Record Rs 27.28 Lakh Crore in Festive Surge

Fueled by festive shopping, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions soared to a record Rs 27.28 lakh crore in October, as per National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data. This marks a significant milestone in both transaction value and volume.

In comparison to last year, UPI registered a 16% rise from Rs 23.49 lakh crore recorded during the same period. On a month-on-month basis, transaction values increased by 9.5% in October.

UPI's growth reflects its influence on India's digital payment landscape, accounting for 85% of digital transactions in the country. Its international presence expands across seven countries, including recent operations in France, enhancing seamless payment solutions for Indians abroad.

