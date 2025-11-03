Left Menu

UPI Transactions Hit Record Rs 27.28 Lakh Crore in Festive Surge

In October, UPI transactions reached a record high of Rs 27.28 lakh crore, boosted by festive buying. The system recorded a 16% year-on-year growth. UPI's expansion, now present in several countries, is transforming payment behavior in India and enhancing global real-time payment systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:40 IST
UPI Transactions Hit Record Rs 27.28 Lakh Crore in Festive Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fueled by festive shopping, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions soared to a record Rs 27.28 lakh crore in October, as per National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data. This marks a significant milestone in both transaction value and volume.

In comparison to last year, UPI registered a 16% rise from Rs 23.49 lakh crore recorded during the same period. On a month-on-month basis, transaction values increased by 9.5% in October.

UPI's growth reflects its influence on India's digital payment landscape, accounting for 85% of digital transactions in the country. Its international presence expands across seven countries, including recent operations in France, enhancing seamless payment solutions for Indians abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025