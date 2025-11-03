Punjab's Pensioner Sewa Portal: A Digital Leap for Pension Services

In a significant move to enhance services for pensioners, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema launched the Pensioner Sewa Portal on Monday. Targeted at approximately 3.15 lakh pensioners, the portal is a comprehensive solution designed to streamline pension-related processes.

The new platform automates pension disbursements and offers essential services including digital life certificate submissions using the 'Jeevan Pramaan' mobile app. It also supports applications for family pension conversions, Leave Travel Concession applications, and grievance submissions, all through easy-to-use modules.

Initially available within India, the portal utilizes e-KYC via Aadhaar for user registration. Plans are underway to accommodate NRI pensioners in future phases. Cheema assured the public of dedicated helplines and a war room at the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts to swiftly address any issues arising from the portal's rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)