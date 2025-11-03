Boosting Audit Excellence: NFRA's Innovative Toolkits for Practitioners

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has launched new audit practice toolkits aimed at enhancing the quality of audits among small and medium practitioners across India.

The toolkit specifically targets the development and documentation of audit strategies tailored to the risk profiles of auditee entities, offering scalable solutions appropriate for diverse company sizes and industries.

This initiative aligns with NFRA's broader strategy to continually enhance audit practices, with plans to introduce further toolkits addressing key audit areas within the current financial year.

