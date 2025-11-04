Left Menu

Telangana's Vision for Future: 120 Global Centres and Ground-breaking Infrastructure

Telangana sets a formidable target of launching 120 Global Capability Centres, offering 120,000 jobs, as Vanguard picks Hyderabad for its Global Value Centre. Amidst this growth, CM Reddy vows to complete the Rs 4,600 crore SLBC Tunnel project, addressing compensation for affected communities. Hyderabad strengthens its global presence in IT and Infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:51 IST
Telangana's Vision for Future: 120 Global Centres and Ground-breaking Infrastructure
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu (middle) at Vanguard centre's inauguration (Photo/Telangana PRO) . Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana government has announced an ambitious plan to establish 120 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) within the next year, creating approximately 120,000 jobs. This announcement was made by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu during the inauguration of Vanguard's New India Global Value Centre at Knowledge Park in Hitec City, Hyderabad. The city has become a hub for multinational firms, known for its trust, integrity, and innovation.

Vanguard, a leading investment management company with over $6.4 trillion in assets, selected Hyderabad for its Global Value Centre, highlighting the city's talent, stability, and competitiveness. Minister Babu emphasized the government's focus on preparing the local youth with skills in AI, machine learning, data analytics, cloud engineering, and cybersecurity to capitalize on these job opportunities. Currently, seven top asset management firms operate from Hyderabad, managing over $30 trillion in assets collectively.

Additionally, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the government's commitment to completing the long-extending SLBC Tunnel project. Estimated at a cost of Rs 4,600 crore, the project aims to provide irrigation facilities to 3 lakh acres by transferring 30 TMC of water from the Krishna River. The government will address grievances and compensate residents affected by this initiative, ensuring a balanced approach to development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

