Bihar Polls: NDA's Confidence vs. Mahagathbandhan's Promises

The political climate in Bihar is heating up as the assembly elections draw near, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) expressing strong confidence in securing another term. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rituraj Sinha criticized the influence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting his impact is nonexistent in the state.

Addressing the potential influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies, Sinha emphasized the public's faith in the developmental initiatives of the Modi-Nitish alliance. He argued that these rallies are not solitary indicators of support but signify a broader trust in the coalition's accomplishments in Bihar.

As campaigning intensified, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav promised to 'uproot' the NDA government and offered a monetary incentive to women, pledging to deposit Rs 30,000 under the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' if elected. The elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)