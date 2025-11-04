SBI's Profits Surge with Improved Asset Quality

The State Bank of India (SBI) reported a significant upswing in its profits, achieving a 10% rise in standalone profit to Rs 20,160 crore for the quarter ending September 2025.

This profit leap marks a new benchmark from the previous year's Rs 18,331 crore during the same quarter. The lender witnessed an upswing in its total income, soaring to Rs 1,34,979 crore from Rs 1,29,141 crore compared to the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The bank's asset quality saw a substantial improvement, evidenced by a drop in gross non-performing assets to 1.73% from the earlier 2.13%. Similarly, net non-performing assets also declined to 0.42% from 0.53% a year earlier. On a consolidated level, the SBI Group observed a 7% increase in profits, recording Rs 21,137 crore for the latest quarter.