SBI's Profits Surge with Improved Asset Quality

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a major profit boost, achieving Rs 20,160 crore in standalone profit for the quarter ending September 2025. The bank also saw enhanced asset quality, with reduced non-performing assets, and a total income rise to Rs 1,34,979 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:58 IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) reported a significant upswing in its profits, achieving a 10% rise in standalone profit to Rs 20,160 crore for the quarter ending September 2025.

This profit leap marks a new benchmark from the previous year's Rs 18,331 crore during the same quarter. The lender witnessed an upswing in its total income, soaring to Rs 1,34,979 crore from Rs 1,29,141 crore compared to the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The bank's asset quality saw a substantial improvement, evidenced by a drop in gross non-performing assets to 1.73% from the earlier 2.13%. Similarly, net non-performing assets also declined to 0.42% from 0.53% a year earlier. On a consolidated level, the SBI Group observed a 7% increase in profits, recording Rs 21,137 crore for the latest quarter.

