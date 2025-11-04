Left Menu

TV Actress Battles Persistent Online Harassment, Culprit Arrested

A Kannada-Telugu actress faced months of online harassment from a man on Facebook. Despite blocking him, he used fake accounts to send lewd messages. She confronted the accused, leading to his arrest. Police are investigating the incident with focus on verifying technical evidence.

04-11-2025
Image Credit: ANI
A Kannada-Telugu television serial actress has reported a case of sexual harassment after receiving obscene videos and messages from a man via Facebook, according to police statements on Tuesday. Initially, the man sent her a friend request, which she declined, but he persisted with vulgar messages regardless of her warnings.

Despite blocking the offender, the actress disclosed that he created numerous fake accounts, bombarding her with explicit content for over three months. On November 1, in a bold move, she confronted the perpetrator near Nandan Palace in Nagarabhavi, police say.

Faced with continuous harassment, the actress turned to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police. The officers swiftly acted, arresting the accused and holding him in judicial custody as investigations proceed. Authorities are diligently working to authenticate details and gather technical evidence related to the case.

