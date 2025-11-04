Left Menu

Uttarakhand Prepares for Silver Jubilee Celebration with Urban Development Focus

Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Urban Development Conference, highlighting achievements and development opportunities ahead of the state's Silver Jubilee. He emphasized modern infrastructure, public participation, and a roadmap for sustainable progress, with PM Modi set to attend the forthcoming celebrations in Dehradun.

Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Urban Development Conference in Kashipur as a prelude to the state's upcoming Silver Jubilee celebrations. The conference is set to evaluate the state's accomplishments over the past 25 years and strategize on future development prospects, with an emphasis on modern infrastructure enhancement.

Addressing attendees, CM Dhami reiterated the government's dedication to establishing Uttarakhand as a leader in all sectors. He highlighted ongoing initiatives to accelerate infrastructure development, underscoring the 'Vocal for Local' movement and the vision for 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttarakhand', fostering rapid progress.

The Chief Minister also stressed the event's role in celebrating Uttarakhand's journey, while urging municipal leaders to tackle emerging issues through public engagement. Preparations are in full swing for the Silver Jubilee celebration in Dehradun on November 9, set to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi as chief guest, marking a significant milestone for the state.

