Tragic Collision: Train Accident Near Bilaspur Claims Five Lives

At least five people lost their lives in a tragic train collision near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by officials. The accident took place at around 4:00 PM when a MEMU passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in Bilaspur district.

Authorities have reported that two individuals sustained injuries in the incident. Railway officials have assured that efforts are underway to ensure those injured receive adequate medical treatment. Meanwhile, rescue operations are being actively conducted by railway rescue teams in conjunction with local police to evacuate the affected area.

While relief measures continue, additional details regarding the cause of the collision and further casualties, if any, are awaited. The incident highlights ongoing safety challenges within India's vast rail network. Authorities remain alert to any further developments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)