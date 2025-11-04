Left Menu

Lithuania and Rheinmetall Boost Defence Production with New Propellant Plant

Lithuania signed an MOU with Germany's Rheinmetall to produce propellants, spotlighting the new Centre of Excellence for gunpowder production. Scheduled for completion in 2026, the facility will enhance Lithuania's defence capabilities and Rheinmetall's footprint, with investments surpassing 400 million euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:33 IST
In a strategic move to enhance defence capabilities, Lithuania has inked a memorandum of understanding with the German defence giant Rheinmetall. The agreement aims to set up a propellant production facility, cementing Lithuania's role in the military supply chain.

Rheinmetall's ambitious project, entailing a 300 million euro investment, is expected to culminate in the operation of a 155 mm artillery ammunition plant by 2026. The facility will eventually ramp up production to output tens of thousands of projectiles annually, bolstering Lithuania's defence assets.

Moreover, the establishment of a Centre of Excellence further underscores the project's significance. This facility will focus on the manufacture of hundreds of thousands of propellant modules annually, addressing current bottlenecks in Europe's powder and propellant systems. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger underline the venture's critical importance and potential for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

