Chhattisgarh Train Collision Triggers Compensation, Detailed Inquiry Launched

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a passenger MEMU train collided with a stationary goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries. The Railway Administration has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh for those grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh for passengers with minor injuries.

The injured have been swiftly transported to local hospitals for immediate treatment. The Railway Administration is actively coordinating with district authorities and medical teams to ensure timely relief efforts and support for affected families. Emergency helpline numbers have been set up across various stations to provide information and assistance to passengers and their relatives.

A comprehensive inquiry led by the Commissioner of Railway Safety will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and propose corrective measures. Bilaspur District Collector Sanjay Agrawal confirmed the collision occurred between the last bogie of a local train and the first bogie of a goods train. Rescue operations continue as officials work to evacuate individuals, with further details expected to emerge shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)