Ireland Faces Financial Storm: Aging Population and Fiscal Challenges Ahead
Ireland's national debt may exceed 148% of its gross national income by 2065 due to an aging population and diminishing corporate tax revenues unless reforms occur. The Finance Ministry warns that without policy changes, budget deficits will widen, straining public finances and hampering economic growth.
The Finance Ministry has issued a stark warning that Ireland's national debt could more than double by 2065 without significant reforms. The ageing population is projected to push the budget deficit to 7.9%, posing a substantial threat to the country's fiscal health.
Projections indicate that Ireland's old age dependency ratio will jump to 55.2% by 2065, stressing public finances and stalling economic growth. A decline in volatile corporate tax receipts is anticipated between 2030 and 2040, necessitating policy changes to prevent a fiscal downturn.
Without interventions like increased taxes, reduced expenditures, or improved public sector productivity, Ireland could face severe challenges. Age-related spending is expected to dominate public expenses, accounting for 46% by 2065. The country may also rely on foreign investment and a sovereign wealth fund to mitigate these pressures.
