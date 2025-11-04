Panjab University Retracts Controversial Affidavit Limiting Student Protests

In a significant development, Panjab University has retracted a controversial affidavit that mandated students to provide undertakings concerning their conduct and means of protest.

The decision came after a meeting at the Vice Chancellor's office, prompted by a legal challenge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court led by Archit Garg, former Vice President of the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC). The affidavit was criticized as unconstitutional, infringing upon the fundamental rights to freedom of speech, expression, and peaceful assembly as enshrined in Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution.

The university administration announced the complete withdrawal of the affidavit, vowing to inform the High Court in the upcoming session. As a result, Garg has committed to withdrawing the writ petition post the university's official court communication. Garg expressed that this move validates students' constitutional rights, underscoring that no educational institution can compel students to renounce their right to protest for campus engagement.

