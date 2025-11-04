Left Menu

Panjab University Retracts Controversial Affidavit Limiting Student Protests

Panjab University has decided to revoke an affidavit that restricted student protests after a legal challenge argued it violated constitutional rights. The university's decision follows a court petition, reaffirming students' freedom of speech and assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:08 IST
Panjab University Retracts Controversial Affidavit Limiting Student Protests
Panjab University (Photo/ @OfficialPU). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Panjab University has retracted a controversial affidavit that mandated students to provide undertakings concerning their conduct and means of protest.

The decision came after a meeting at the Vice Chancellor's office, prompted by a legal challenge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court led by Archit Garg, former Vice President of the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC). The affidavit was criticized as unconstitutional, infringing upon the fundamental rights to freedom of speech, expression, and peaceful assembly as enshrined in Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution.

The university administration announced the complete withdrawal of the affidavit, vowing to inform the High Court in the upcoming session. As a result, Garg has committed to withdrawing the writ petition post the university's official court communication. Garg expressed that this move validates students' constitutional rights, underscoring that no educational institution can compel students to renounce their right to protest for campus engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scrutiny

Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scruti...

 Global
2
Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

 India
3
Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

 Global
4
India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025