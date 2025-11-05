Left Menu

Canada's Climate Conundrum: Emissions Cap May Be Scrapped for Alternative Measures

Canada may eliminate its emissions cap on the oil and gas sector if alternative measures like carbon markets and carbon capture prove successful. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget emphasizes the need for clean energy investments and proposes amendments to existing greenwashing legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 02:39 IST
Canada's Climate Conundrum: Emissions Cap May Be Scrapped for Alternative Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada is considering the removal of its emissions cap on oil and gas, contingent on effective alternative measures like carbon capture, as outlined in Prime Minister Mark Carney's budget.

The proposal emerges amid discussions with energy companies and Alberta, aiming to achieve carbon reductions by other means. The budget also promotes investments in clean energy and updates to fuel regulations.

Critics urge Carney, a former UN climate envoy, to take stronger environmental actions. The budget frames the transition to clean technology as both an economic and moral imperative.

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

 Global
2
Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

 Zimbabwe
3
The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influence

The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influe...

 United States
4
Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025