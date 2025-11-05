Canada's Climate Conundrum: Emissions Cap May Be Scrapped for Alternative Measures

Canada is considering the removal of its emissions cap on oil and gas, contingent on effective alternative measures like carbon capture, as outlined in Prime Minister Mark Carney's budget.

The proposal emerges amid discussions with energy companies and Alberta, aiming to achieve carbon reductions by other means. The budget also promotes investments in clean energy and updates to fuel regulations.

Critics urge Carney, a former UN climate envoy, to take stronger environmental actions. The budget frames the transition to clean technology as both an economic and moral imperative.