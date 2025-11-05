Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline
Major stock indexes dropped significantly on Tuesday, driven by CEO warnings of potential market pullbacks. The dollar rose while U.S. Treasury yields fell, creating a risk-off sentiment. Concurrently, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin decreased in value. Stocks like Nvidia and Palantir experienced losses despite positive forecasts.
On Tuesday, significant drops were observed in major stock indexes, particularly impacting chip stocks, as CEOs from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley issued warnings about a possible pullback in equities. This bearish outlook contributed to a rise in the dollar, reaching a four-month peak against the euro, while U.S. Treasury yields fell amid a risk-off atmosphere supporting the dollar.
Bitcoin witnessed a decline of 6.45%, dipping below $100,000 for the first time since June. The cautionary statements from bank CEOs during an investment summit in Hong Kong highlighted a potential 10% stock market correction within two years. Nvidia shares fell by 4%, alongside a similar drop in the semiconductor index.
Despite reporting strong quarterly results, Palantir Technologies' shares dropped more than 8% due to bearish market sentiments. Investor Michael Burry placed negative bets on Nvidia and Palantir, as per a recent regulatory filing. The broader market, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, witnessed declines amidst mixed optimism about AI-driven stock performance and uncertainty surrounding future Federal Reserve rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)