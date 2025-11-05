Tech Stocks Tumble: A Reality Check Amid Global Market Woes
A global market downturn saw Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plummet, driven by Big Tech sell-offs. Asian markets mostly suffered, though Chinese indices were less affected. Wall Street's tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft experienced declines, reflecting broader market unease over corporate earnings and economic data scarcity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:25 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Tech stocks played a leading role in a global market downturn on Wednesday as Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped over 4 percent amidst heavy sell-offs in Big Tech shares.
The decline mirrored sentiment on Wall Street, where recent tech-driven gains reversed. SoftBank and Samsung recorded significant losses as concerns mounted over artificial intelligence investments.
Investors also faced uncertainties with the lack of economic data due to a U.S. government shutdown, casting doubt on market direction amid upcoming corporate earnings reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement