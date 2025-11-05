Tech Stocks Tumble: A Reality Check Amid Global Market Woes

Tech stocks played a leading role in a global market downturn on Wednesday as Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped over 4 percent amidst heavy sell-offs in Big Tech shares.

The decline mirrored sentiment on Wall Street, where recent tech-driven gains reversed. SoftBank and Samsung recorded significant losses as concerns mounted over artificial intelligence investments.

Investors also faced uncertainties with the lack of economic data due to a U.S. government shutdown, casting doubt on market direction amid upcoming corporate earnings reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)