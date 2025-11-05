Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble: A Reality Check Amid Global Market Woes

A global market downturn saw Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plummet, driven by Big Tech sell-offs. Asian markets mostly suffered, though Chinese indices were less affected. Wall Street's tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft experienced declines, reflecting broader market unease over corporate earnings and economic data scarcity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:25 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble: A Reality Check Amid Global Market Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Tech stocks played a leading role in a global market downturn on Wednesday as Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped over 4 percent amidst heavy sell-offs in Big Tech shares.

The decline mirrored sentiment on Wall Street, where recent tech-driven gains reversed. SoftBank and Samsung recorded significant losses as concerns mounted over artificial intelligence investments.

Investors also faced uncertainties with the lack of economic data due to a U.S. government shutdown, casting doubt on market direction amid upcoming corporate earnings reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Prayagraj

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Prayagraj

 India
2
Zohran Mamdani: Youngest NYC Mayor Sparks New Era with Historic Win

Zohran Mamdani: Youngest NYC Mayor Sparks New Era with Historic Win

 United States
3
Rahul Gandhi has no option left but to jump into pond, claims Rajnath Singh, referring to Cong leader's recent fishing bid in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi has no option left but to jump into pond, claims Rajnath Singh,...

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani's Triumph: A New Era for New York City

Zohran Mamdani's Triumph: A New Era for New York City

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025