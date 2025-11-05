Bouygues Surpasses Profit Expectations Amid Political Challenges
French conglomerate Bouygues reported higher-than-expected operating profits for the first nine months, driven by resilient construction efforts. Despite political turmoil in France affecting its media division, Bouygues' operating profit was 1.81 billion euros, exceeding the analyst estimate of 1.77 billion euros.
Between January and September, Bouygues achieved a current operating profit from activities of 1.81 billion euros, equivalent to $2.11 billion. This figure slightly exceeded the analysts' average estimate of 1.77 billion euros, demonstrating the company's resilience.
With the euro trading at $0.8575, Bouygues has managed to weather political difficulties in France and sustain profitability through its construction operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
