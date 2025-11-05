French conglomerate Bouygues has reported operating profits that have surpassed expectations for the first nine months of the year. This performance is attributed to steadfast construction activities, despite facing challenges from political unrest impacting its media sector.

Between January and September, Bouygues achieved a current operating profit from activities of 1.81 billion euros, equivalent to $2.11 billion. This figure slightly exceeded the analysts' average estimate of 1.77 billion euros, demonstrating the company's resilience.

With the euro trading at $0.8575, Bouygues has managed to weather political difficulties in France and sustain profitability through its construction operations.

