Left Menu

Bouygues Surpasses Profit Expectations Amid Political Challenges

French conglomerate Bouygues reported higher-than-expected operating profits for the first nine months, driven by resilient construction efforts. Despite political turmoil in France affecting its media division, Bouygues' operating profit was 1.81 billion euros, exceeding the analyst estimate of 1.77 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:05 IST
Bouygues Surpasses Profit Expectations Amid Political Challenges

French conglomerate Bouygues has reported operating profits that have surpassed expectations for the first nine months of the year. This performance is attributed to steadfast construction activities, despite facing challenges from political unrest impacting its media sector.

Between January and September, Bouygues achieved a current operating profit from activities of 1.81 billion euros, equivalent to $2.11 billion. This figure slightly exceeded the analysts' average estimate of 1.77 billion euros, demonstrating the company's resilience.

With the euro trading at $0.8575, Bouygues has managed to weather political difficulties in France and sustain profitability through its construction operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup

India Triumphs at 2025 ICC Women's World Cup

 New Zealand
2
Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens

Beware the Online Property Trap: Maharashtra Cyber Police Warns Citizens

 India
3
Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission

Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission

 Global
4
Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025