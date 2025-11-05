Left Menu

Sanctions Stir Oil Tanker Traffic Jam

Western sanctions on Russia and Iran are leading to unprecedented volumes of oil stored in tankers, averting a supply glut. The EU, UK, and US have hit Russia with sanctions over its Ukrainian conflict, affecting major Russian oil producers. Gunvor Group's CEO highlighted this market shift at an energy conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:48 IST
Sanctions Stir Oil Tanker Traffic Jam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Western sanctions on Russia and Iran have resulted in vast quantities of oil being stored on tankers, averting a potential supply glut in the markets, according to Gunvor Group's CEO.

The European Union, United Kingdom, and United States have imposed numerous sanctions against Russia due to its actions in Ukraine, with recent measures targeting top oil producers like Rosneft and Lukoil. Torbjorn Tornqvist, CEO of the Swiss-based Gunvor Group, discussed these impacts at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

Tornqvist described the situation as unprecedented and noted that the lifting of sanctions would lead to a substantial oversupply in the markets. The global energy balance is currently heavily affected by these geopolitical measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

 India
2
Euro Zone Bonds: Calm Amidst Market Turbulence

Euro Zone Bonds: Calm Amidst Market Turbulence

 United Kingdom
3
Search Operation Intensified in Poonch: Security Forces on High Alert

Search Operation Intensified in Poonch: Security Forces on High Alert

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservations in defence forces, alleges Rajnath Singh at Bihar rally.

Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservations in defence f...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025