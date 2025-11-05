Left Menu

Bihar Gears Up for Heavily Contested 2025 Elections Amid Security Assurances

Bihar's DGP Vinay Kumar urges voters to participate en masse in upcoming elections, labeling Bihar as the 'Mother of Democracy'. Amid tight security, he assures swift action on any untoward incidents, while political parties gear up for a significant contest, with NDA facing Mahagathbandhan and Jan Suraaj vying for influence.

Updated: 05-11-2025 13:54 IST
The Director General of Police in Bihar, Vinay Kumar, is calling for enthusiastic participation in the upcoming state elections, emphasizing the electoral process as a democratic cornerstone and likening Bihar to the 'Mother of Democracy'. His remarks come in an appeal for citizens to wield their right to vote confidently.

Kumar assured that any disturbances during the election would be promptly addressed, referencing the recent Mokama murder case to highlight election security measures. He noted ongoing actions, including arrests and identifications, ensuring offenders face consequences post-elections.

The political landscape is heating up, with the National Democratic Alliance and Mahagathbandhan, both stepping up efforts for the November elections. Anant Kumar Singh's arrest in a murder case adds tension, as parties like Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj extend their ambitions across all 243 seats.

