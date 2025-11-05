Odisha's Boita Bandana: Kartik Purnima Celebrations Unveil Maritime Heritage and Aatmanirbhar Message

In Odisha, Kartik Purnima celebrations drew large crowds to Bindu Sagar Lake for Boita Bandana, a traditional ceremony honoring the region's maritime past. The event saw participation from across the nation, with devotees floating miniature boats in a symbolic act of cultural reverence.

Prominent political figures highlighted the festival's significance, connecting it to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. BJP MP Sambit Patra underscored the importance of promoting self-reliance and indigenous production, through themes such as Operation Sindoor, which were prominently displayed during the celebrations.

Besides Odisha, Kartik Purnima festivities resonated nationwide. In Varanasi, thousands converged at the Ganges for sacred rituals, while Ayodhya hosted devotees at Saryu Ghat. Both locations organized well-coordinated spiritual activities, upholding longstanding religious practices that promise prosperity and divine blessings.

(With inputs from agencies.)