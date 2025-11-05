India's Rapeseed Boom: Record Planting Amid Strong China Demand
India's rapeseed planting is set for a record increase, driven by high demand for rapeseed meal from China and favorable weather conditions. The uptick in production is aimed at reducing India's reliance on expensive edible oil imports. Despite higher demand domestically and internationally, prices remain above government support levels.
India is preparing for a dramatic increase in rapeseed cultivation this year, attributed to record Chinese purchases of rapeseed meal and optimal soil moisture due to favorable rains. This expansion is expected to bolster India's efforts to reduce its dependency on costly imported cooking oils.
Rapeseed, India's principal winter-sown oilseed, is increasingly being cultivated thanks to the high profits witnessed from last year's crop, according to Anil Chatar, a trader from Jaipur. The planting area is anticipated to grow by 7% to 8%, with a notable 13.5% increase in planted hectares compared to the previous year.
China's significant tariff on Canadian rapeseed imports has boosted India's export figures, with over 488,000 metric tons shipped during the first half of the fiscal year. This demand has kept prices above the government's minimum support price, though India's prices have risen slightly for the new season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- rapeseed
- planting
- China
- edible oil
- imports
- demand
- tariff
- production
- prices
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Creating Anarchy' with Military Reservations Demand
India's Persistent Russian Oil Imports Amid Sanctions
China Eases Tariffs on U.S. Imports Amid Xi-Trump Talks
Germany Shuts Down Islamist Group Amid Caliphate Demands
Karnataka's Sugarcane Struggle: Farmers Demand Fair Price