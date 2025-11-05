Left Menu

India's Rapeseed Boom: Record Planting Amid Strong China Demand

India's rapeseed planting is set for a record increase, driven by high demand for rapeseed meal from China and favorable weather conditions. The uptick in production is aimed at reducing India's reliance on expensive edible oil imports. Despite higher demand domestically and internationally, prices remain above government support levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:58 IST
India's Rapeseed Boom: Record Planting Amid Strong China Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is preparing for a dramatic increase in rapeseed cultivation this year, attributed to record Chinese purchases of rapeseed meal and optimal soil moisture due to favorable rains. This expansion is expected to bolster India's efforts to reduce its dependency on costly imported cooking oils.

Rapeseed, India's principal winter-sown oilseed, is increasingly being cultivated thanks to the high profits witnessed from last year's crop, according to Anil Chatar, a trader from Jaipur. The planting area is anticipated to grow by 7% to 8%, with a notable 13.5% increase in planted hectares compared to the previous year.

China's significant tariff on Canadian rapeseed imports has boosted India's export figures, with over 488,000 metric tons shipped during the first half of the fiscal year. This demand has kept prices above the government's minimum support price, though India's prices have risen slightly for the new season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aligarh Police Offers Compassionate Amnesty to Elderly Former Offenders

Aligarh Police Offers Compassionate Amnesty to Elderly Former Offenders

 India
2
Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Manipulation Claims

Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Manipulation Claims

 India
3
China Urges Dutch Cooperation in Semiconductor Dispute Over Nexperia

China Urges Dutch Cooperation in Semiconductor Dispute Over Nexperia

 China
4
Doxycycline: A Promising Player in Schizophrenia Prevention?

Doxycycline: A Promising Player in Schizophrenia Prevention?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025