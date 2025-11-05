India's Rapeseed Boom: Record Planting Amid Strong China Demand

India is preparing for a dramatic increase in rapeseed cultivation this year, attributed to record Chinese purchases of rapeseed meal and optimal soil moisture due to favorable rains. This expansion is expected to bolster India's efforts to reduce its dependency on costly imported cooking oils.

Rapeseed, India's principal winter-sown oilseed, is increasingly being cultivated thanks to the high profits witnessed from last year's crop, according to Anil Chatar, a trader from Jaipur. The planting area is anticipated to grow by 7% to 8%, with a notable 13.5% increase in planted hectares compared to the previous year.

China's significant tariff on Canadian rapeseed imports has boosted India's export figures, with over 488,000 metric tons shipped during the first half of the fiscal year. This demand has kept prices above the government's minimum support price, though India's prices have risen slightly for the new season.

