Tragic Suicides in Hussain Sagar and Dramatic Kidnapping Unraveled

In two harrowing incidents, a 28-year-old woman and her toddler tragically died by suicide in Hussain Sagar Lake due to marital disputes, while Telangana Police cracked a kidnapping case involving the spouse demanding a hefty ransom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:04 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/X/@TelanganaPolice) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartrending tragedy, a 28-year-old female chartered accountant, Keerthika Agarwal, and her two-year-old daughter were reported to have died by suicide after leaping into Hussain Sagar Lake on November 3. Police officials traced the incident back to ongoing marital conflicts that led Agarwal to separate from her husband and move back in with her parents. Authorities have recovered the bodies and are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths while urging the public to report any relevant information.

In a parallel narrative of crime, police authorities in Telangana successfully resolved a perplexing kidnapping case on November 4. The case saw the apprehension of 10 individuals, including one M Madhavi Latha who allegedly orchestrated the abduction of her spouse, Mantri Shyam, while an exorbitant ransom of Rs 1 crore was demanded. The Amberpet police became involved after a missing-person complaint was filed by Fatima on October 29. Officers employed technological tracking and expedient investigative methods, which culminated in locating the victim in Banjara Hills and making significant arrests.

These incidents drew considerable public attention, underscoring the societal issues of marital discord and criminal acts motivated by financial greed. Law enforcement agencies have assured vigorous inquiries into both cases, reflecting the challenges and complexities faced by police forces in maintaining order and ensuring justice.

