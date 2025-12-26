Hyderabad Police Enforce 'Zero Drugs Policy' for Safe New Year Celebrations

As New Year's Eve draws near, the Hyderabad City Police have initiated a rigorous 'Zero Drugs Policy,' aiming for a safe and drug-free environment for citizens, announced an official statement. Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar chaired a high-level coordination meeting, underscoring the necessity for a vigilant citywide watch.

Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar outlined a comprehensive security protocol involving the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, Task Force, Special Branch, and local law enforcement entities. Effective immediately, special surveillance teams are deployed at pubs, hotels, restaurants, and event venues. Previous offenders will be monitored rigorously to preempt any drug-related activities.

The crackdown extends beyond public areas, targeting private gatherings in service apartments and hostels as well. New Year events will adhere to a strict 1:00 AM closing mandate. Check-posts and barricades at key locations like Necklace Road and Tank Bund will manage crowd influx. The Commissioner emphasized zero tolerance for drug cases during celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)