Singapore Eyes Clean Energy Ventures with India

Amid the evolving dynamics of global supply chains, Singapore businesses are eager to engage in India's evolving sectors like green energy and semiconductors. At the Singapore International Energy Week, industry leaders emphasized the importance of being adaptive and forward-thinking to remain competitive on a global stage.

The SP Group, a major utility in the Asia Pacific, is actively exploring collaborations with India. The group's experience in pioneering projects like the largest underground district cooling network positions it as a key player in promoting solar, battery energy storage, and EV charging solutions across the region.

Kavita Gandhi of the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore highlights India's renewable energy successes as a roadmap for Southeast Asia's future. These collaborations highlight the shifting energy landscape in Asia and the opportunities for shared knowledge and infrastructure development, contributing to the vision of an 'Asian Century'.

