High Court Sanctions Probe in Sabarimala Gold Case Amidst Posts and Protests

The Kerala High Court has granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) the go-ahead for a scientific examination as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged Sabarimala gold theft case. Officials report that the SIT, which submitted its second account of the investigation to the court on Wednesday, has uncovered significant irregularities in the minutes record of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

According to SIT findings, the official record fails to document the transfer of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol to Unnikrishnan Potti in 2019 and lacks entries post-July 28, 2025. Furthermore, it omits the handover of gold platings to Smart Creations, tasked with carrying out electroplating on gold-clad copper coverings for idols at the Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple.

The SIT sought the court's permission to employ scientific methods to accurately weigh the gold-plated idols pre-and post-restoration—a request the court granted. This development follows criticism from the opposition, with members walking out of the assembly in protest and demanding accountability from board officials and the minister involved.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan highlighted the court's implication of a board member in the alleged theft. The SIT, previously appointed by the court, has interrogated Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Smart Creations, regarding the missing gold linked to the temple's restoration projects. Accused Unnikrishnan Potti has been taken into custody and remains under police scrutiny until October 30, as part of efforts to piece together the 2019 gold-plated panel theft.

In recent developments, the Ranni Court ordered the remand of former Travancore Devaswom Board Executive Officer Murari Babu for 14 days. Babu, who is under suspension, stands accused of document forgery to disguise the theft of valuable panels, a charge underscored by an internal audit. Collaboration between Babu and Potti during the restoration, including the alleged misreporting of materials, forms a crucial part of the investigation.

The Sabarimala gold theft scandal regained traction when Potti announced that four panels he donated were missing. The recovery of these panels from a relative's home in Thiruvananthapuram prompted the High Court to mandate a thorough SIT investigation, focusing on Unnikrishnan Potti's dealings with the Travancore Devaswom Board.

In response, the Travancore Devaswom Board president, PS Prasanth, suspended Assistant Engineer K Sunil Kumar, implicated in the theft. The case continues to unfold as officials strive for clarity amidst rising tensions and public scrutiny. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)