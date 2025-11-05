Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Bets on Aquaculture with Rs 25 Crore Aqua Park

Himachal Pradesh plans to open a Rs 25 crore Integrated Aqua Park in Hamirpur's Nadaun to boost the fisheries sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The government of Himachal Pradesh is making a significant investment in aquaculture to stimulate the local economy. An Integrated Aqua Park will soon rise in Nadaun, Hamirpur, with a budget allocation of Rs 25 crore. The project aims to revolutionize the fisheries sector, turning it into a prosperous and sustainable enterprise.

The upcoming Aqua Park is poised to become a central hub for transfering modern freshwater aquaculture technologies directly to the farming community. By offering various ventures, including fish seed production, feed formulation, and marketing, it aims to empower local youth and farmers. The park is designed to boost fish production quality and farmers' profitability through advanced skills and resources.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the project's transformative potential, citing the role of advanced aquaculture in uplifting the rural economy. With state-of-the-art hatcheries and modern aquaculture systems, the park will produce superior fish seeds and provide comprehensive training facilities, driving income growth for farmers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

