Empowering Delhi: BRPL Expands Battery Energy Storage Systems

The power distribution company BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) is set to bolster Delhi's energy infrastructure by expanding its battery energy storage systems (BESS) across several districts. This strategic move aims to enhance grid stability and cater to Delhi's growing energy demands through sustainable solutions.

BRPL has received approval from the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to proceed with the installation of new BESS facilities at key locations including Malviya Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, and Goyala Khurd. This follows a successful commissioning of a 20 MW facility in Kilokari that already serves a large population.

The expansion is part of a broader initiative to support the transition towards renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The projects promise an annual financial benefit estimated at Rs 38.97 crore, alongside improved energy efficiency and reliability, crucial for critical infrastructure during grid failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)