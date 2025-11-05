Bihar Polls 2023: First Phase Kicks Off Amidst High Stakes

The Bihar assembly elections launch their crucial first phase on Thursday, covering 121 constituencies. This election will see 3.75 crore voters at 45,341 polling stations decide the fate of 1,314 candidates.

The ballot includes notable political figures such as RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and BJP's Mangal Pandey. The contest spans 18 districts, with significant new voter participation, including 10.72 lakh new electors.

Extensive security measures orchestrated by the Election Commission ensure voter safety, featuring disability-friendly measures and strategic deployment of security personnel. As political dynamics shift, this phase is notably high-stakes and pivotal in shaping Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)