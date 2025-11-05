Haryana CEO Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Alleged Voter Fraud Claims

In a move that has stirred political waters, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has called on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to provide substantiation of his claims concerning 25 lakh 'fake' voters in the upcoming 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. This follows Gandhi's recent assertions of discrepancies in the electoral rolls, a perennial issue with the Congress party.

The Haryana CEO, in an official statement, reminded that challenges to election results are to be presented solely through an Election Petition before the High Court, as established by precedent. Responding to Gandhi's allegations made during a press conference, the CEO urged him to complete and submit a Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, including details of the alleged ineligible electors.

The Election Commission underscored that the voter rolls were provided to Congress representatives well in advance, yet the party failed to lodge any formal appeals at that time. This event draws parallels to a previous claim by Gandhi in Karnataka, where he alleged a 'vote chori' involving over a lakh votes. Questions remain on why Congress agents have not raised objections at polling booths if irregularities were indeed suspected.

(With inputs from agencies.)