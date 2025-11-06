Left Menu

JA Solar Powers Central Asia's Energy Transition with Samarkand Projects

JA Solar has signed a module supply agreement with Larsen & Toubro for the Samarkand 1 and 2 Solar PV Power Plants in Uzbekistan. These projects aim to support Uzbekistan's renewable energy goals, generating significant electricity and reducing CO₂ emissions. The collaboration also promotes local infrastructure and jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:22 IST
  • Country:
  • China

JA Solar, a global leader in green energy, has entered into an agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for supplying photovoltaic modules to the Samarkand 1 and 2 Solar PV Power Plants in Uzbekistan. This deal marks an important step in Central Asia's transition towards renewable energy.

The projects, developed by ACWA Power, are set to produce a total capacity of 1.2 GW, providing power to numerous homes and contributing to a significant reduction in CO₂ emissions. This initiative aligns with Uzbekistan's national renewable targets, evidencing the collective commitment of the involved companies to sustainability.

JA Solar's high-efficiency modules are engineered to perform in diverse environments, cementing their reliability within emerging markets. The partnership with ACWA Power and L&T is expected to bolster local employment, enhance infrastructure, and stabilize grids, further supporting sustainable growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

