JA Solar Powers Central Asia's Energy Transition with Samarkand Projects

JA Solar, a global leader in green energy, has entered into an agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for supplying photovoltaic modules to the Samarkand 1 and 2 Solar PV Power Plants in Uzbekistan. This deal marks an important step in Central Asia's transition towards renewable energy.

The projects, developed by ACWA Power, are set to produce a total capacity of 1.2 GW, providing power to numerous homes and contributing to a significant reduction in CO₂ emissions. This initiative aligns with Uzbekistan's national renewable targets, evidencing the collective commitment of the involved companies to sustainability.

JA Solar's high-efficiency modules are engineered to perform in diverse environments, cementing their reliability within emerging markets. The partnership with ACWA Power and L&T is expected to bolster local employment, enhance infrastructure, and stabilize grids, further supporting sustainable growth in the region.

