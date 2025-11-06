Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Health Alarms Sound Amid Rising Pollution

Doctors in Delhi have expressed grave concerns over the rising incidence of illnesses attributed to the deteriorating air quality in the capital. Health professionals report a notable increase in patients experiencing respiratory issues, with symptoms such as throat irritation, rhinitis, and chest congestion on the rise.

Dr. Pulin Gupta, a professor at PGIMER, highlighted a significant surge in cases at outpatient departments, attributing this to the escalating air pollution. The situation has resulted in a marked 22-25% increase in the number of patients suffering from pollution-related respiratory diseases, including bronchitis and asthma, particularly affecting people with pre-existing conditions.

Dr. Bobby Bhalotra from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital underscored the seriousness of the situation, pointing out that the air quality in Delhi is at its worst in recent years. He identified children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments as the groups most susceptible to the hazardous conditions. With air quality continuing to decline and AQI levels rising, Dr. Bhalotra advocates for restrictions on outdoor activities and calls for governmental intervention to mitigate exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)