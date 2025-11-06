Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Vijay Kumar Sinha Alleges Booth-Capturing Threats in Lakhisarai

During the first phase of Bihar elections 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha accused RJD members of threatening polling agents in Lakhisarai, claiming lingering ‘booth-capturing’ mindsets. Although largely peaceful, the incident prompted a formal complaint to the Election Commission, urging disciplinary action against alleged misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:57 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense political climate during the first phase of Bihar's 2025 elections, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, alleged misconduct by RJD workers. According to Sinha, threats were made against polling agents at various booths in the Halsi block, showcasing a lingering 'booth-capturing' mentality.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha expressed concerns over these threats, despite the overall peaceful nature of the elections. He emphasized the role of voters as the 'true owners' and assured that the party, along with the Election Commission, is committed to ensuring genuine votes are cast.

Sinha labeled the RJD-Congress as 'symbols of anarchy' while demanding action from the Election Commission against such behaviors. Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 13.13% was recorded by 9 am, with polling closing at 6 pm, except for specific constituencies where security limits voting till 5 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

