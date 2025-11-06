WizzFinancial and Sahaj Unite for Rural Digital Finance Revolution

Kolkata, November 05th, 2025: In a major development in the fintech sector, WizzFinancial has announced a strategic partnership with Sahaj Retail Limited. This alliance is set to revolutionize digital financial services across rural India, aiming to provide accessible and affordable solutions to underserved communities.

WizzFinancial and Sahaj will offer a suite of financial products including cross-border remittances and micro-lending through Sahaj's extensive rural network. The collaboration combines Sahaj's village-level entrepreneurship model with Wizz's expertise in key financial corridors, aiming to unlock economic opportunities for millions.

This partnership marks a significant step in aligning with India's vision for digital empowerment. By extending fintech solutions to rural areas, WizzFinancial and Sahaj aim to support financial inclusion and drive digital transformation in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)