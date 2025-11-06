India Shelter Finance Posts Robust Growth Amid Q2FY26
India Shelter Finance Corporation reported strong financial results for Q2FY26, with a 31% YoY increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) to ₹9,252 crore. Disbursements grew 12% YoY, and Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 35% YoY to ₹122 crore, highlighting the company's solid performance in the affordable housing sector.
India Shelter Finance Corporation showcased remarkable performance in the affordable housing finance sector, announcing a 31% year-on-year increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) to ₹9,252 crore for Q2FY26.
The company reported disbursements of ₹931 crore, reflecting a 12% YoY growth, and a substantial 35% surge in Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹122 crore, underscoring strong financial health and operational resilience.
Key efficiency metrics improved, with operating expenses reducing to 4.1% of AUM and robust asset quality marked by Gross Stage 3 assets at 1.2%. The company's strategic branch expansion added nine new branches, bolstering its presence in 299 locations across 15 states.
(With inputs from agencies.)