India Shelter Finance Posts Robust Growth Amid Q2FY26

India Shelter Finance Corporation reported strong financial results for Q2FY26, with a 31% YoY increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) to ₹9,252 crore. Disbursements grew 12% YoY, and Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 35% YoY to ₹122 crore, highlighting the company's solid performance in the affordable housing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:53 IST
India Shelter Finance Corporation showcased remarkable performance in the affordable housing finance sector, announcing a 31% year-on-year increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) to ₹9,252 crore for Q2FY26.

The company reported disbursements of ₹931 crore, reflecting a 12% YoY growth, and a substantial 35% surge in Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹122 crore, underscoring strong financial health and operational resilience.

Key efficiency metrics improved, with operating expenses reducing to 4.1% of AUM and robust asset quality marked by Gross Stage 3 assets at 1.2%. The company's strategic branch expansion added nine new branches, bolstering its presence in 299 locations across 15 states.

