Fire Extinguished at Belarus' Naftan Oil Refinery
A fire erupted at the Naftan oil refinery in northern Belarus due to a diesel fuel incident, but it has now been successfully extinguished. The facility, located in Novopolotsk, has a processing capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. Belarus' emergency ministry confirmed the resolution.
A fire at the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus has been successfully extinguished, according to the emergency ministry. The blaze had initially broken out following an incident involving diesel fuel.
The Naftan refinery, which is situated in Novopolotsk in northern Belarus, has a significant processing capacity of around 200,000 barrels per day.
Earlier reports via the state-run Belta news agency highlighted the severity of the situation, prompting a swift response to tackle the flames and prevent further damage.
