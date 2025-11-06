Clash in Bihar: PM Modi Targets RJD's 'Jungle Raj Pathshala' Amid Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp offensive against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at a public rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar. He accused the party of fostering a 'Jungle Raj Pathshala,' where members learn about abduction, extortion, and corruption.

Targeting RJD leaders, Modi suggested they prioritize family and monetary scams over governance, labeling them as a force against development. He further accused Lalu Yadav's and Rahul Gandhi's families of being amongst India's most corrupt, asserting that public funds would be mishandled if they regained power.

As the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections unfolds, Modi highlighted NDA's commitment to enhancing tourism and transport for economic progress. Meanwhile, the polling saw a mixed turnout, with varying percentages across districts, reflecting the high stakes involved in deciding the state's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)