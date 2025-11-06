Left Menu

Clash in Bihar: PM Modi Targets RJD's 'Jungle Raj Pathshala' Amid Assembly Elections

In a scathing attack at a rally in Bhagalpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the RJD for its alleged corruption and power struggles within the opposition alliance during the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections. He emphasized the NDA's focus on boosting tourism and infrastructure in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:27 IST
Clash in Bihar: PM Modi Targets RJD's 'Jungle Raj Pathshala' Amid Assembly Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp offensive against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at a public rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar. He accused the party of fostering a 'Jungle Raj Pathshala,' where members learn about abduction, extortion, and corruption.

Targeting RJD leaders, Modi suggested they prioritize family and monetary scams over governance, labeling them as a force against development. He further accused Lalu Yadav's and Rahul Gandhi's families of being amongst India's most corrupt, asserting that public funds would be mishandled if they regained power.

As the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections unfolds, Modi highlighted NDA's commitment to enhancing tourism and transport for economic progress. Meanwhile, the polling saw a mixed turnout, with varying percentages across districts, reflecting the high stakes involved in deciding the state's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homeland Group Expands Footprint with New Gurugram Office

Homeland Group Expands Footprint with New Gurugram Office

 Global
2
U.S. Engages Central Asia in Strategic Minerals Talks at White House

U.S. Engages Central Asia in Strategic Minerals Talks at White House

 Global
3
Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

 India
4
Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025