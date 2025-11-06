Left Menu

Gold Glitters as Dollar Dims: Futures Surge Amid Global Cues

Gold and silver prices rose significantly in futures trading, bolstered by global market trends and a weakening dollar. Investors are cautious ahead of key Federal Reserve speeches, as economic indicators suggest limited room for further rate cuts. The commodities market reflects ongoing inflation and risk-off sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:57 IST
Gold Glitters as Dollar Dims: Futures Surge Amid Global Cues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices surged by Rs 791 per 10 grams in futures trade, reaching Rs 1,21,313, driven by strong global indicators and a weaker dollar. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) saw December gold futures rise by 0.66%, while silver futures also soared by Rs 1,251 per kilogram.

February 2026 gold futures appreciated by Rs 909, settling at Rs 1,22,747. The commodities market, closed briefly for Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, rebounded with robust trading sessions. The dollar index dropped by 0.29%, enhancing bullion's appeal for investors who trade in other currencies.

Internationally, Comex gold futures rose by 1% to USD 4,024.37 per ounce, surpassing the USD 4,000 mark. Market analysts anticipate cautious sentiment as Federal Reserve officials, including John Williams, are expected to speak. Their insights could shape future monetary policy and bullion price trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

 India
2
Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

 Global
3
India Executes Major Evacuation from Myanmar Scam Centers

India Executes Major Evacuation from Myanmar Scam Centers

 India
4
Revolutionizing Diabetes Care: New IIT Madras Glucose Monitor

Revolutionizing Diabetes Care: New IIT Madras Glucose Monitor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025