Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Vikas Yadav's Furlough Plea

Vikas Yadav, serving over 23 years for the Nitish Katara murder, challenges denied furlough. The Delhi High Court seeks responses from authorities, Nilam Katara, and Ajay Katara. Yadav cites good conduct and recent marriage for his plea. Hearing set for November 27, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:11 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court has taken up a petition from Vikas Yadav, a convict in the high-profile Nitish Katara murder case, challenging the Delhi government's denial of his request for a 21-day furlough. Justice Ravinder Dudeja has sought responses from the involved authorities, including Nilam Katara and Ajay Katara, with a hearing date scheduled for November 27, 2025.

Represented by advocate Sanjay Kumar Baranwal and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, Yadav, who has spent over 23 years in custody, argues for furlough based on his recent marriage and consistent good conduct. Yadav is the son of former MP D P Yadav and has been incarcerated without parole or furlough.

The plea indicates that despite an application citing grounds such as matrimonial responsibilities and good conduct under the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, the jail authorities rejected his request on October 29, 2025. Concerns about the nature of Yadav's crime, the risk of absconding, and potential threats to the victim's family were cited as reasons for the decision, in accordance with Rule 1223 of the Delhi Prison Rules.

