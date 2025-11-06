Left Menu

PM Modi to Launch Four Vande Bharat Express Trains, Boosting Connectivity Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8, enhancing connectivity across key routes in India. These trains, designed to reduce travel time, will promote tourism, economic activity, and regional integration, linking major cultural and commercial hubs from Varanasi to Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost India's regional connectivity and economic activity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8. The Prime Minister's Office announced that these trains will operate across key routes, enhancing mobility and tourism.

Among the new connections, the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will save approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes of travel time, linking Varanasi with Khajuraho, and facilitating faster journeys to religious and cultural sites. This development promises to bolster cultural tourism while providing a modern travel experience.

The other routes include Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, with each train significantly reducing travel times and aiding economic integration. Notably, the Firozpur-Delhi service will be the fastest on its route, enhancing trade and employment opportunities, while Ernakulam-Bengaluru will connect major commercial hubs in Southern India.

