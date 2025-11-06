Left Menu

New Military Station in Assam Honors Legendary Commander

Lieutenant General R. C. Tiwari laid the foundation stone for the Lachit Borphukan Military Station in Assam, strengthening India’s defense capabilities. Named after a legendary commander, this station symbolizes courage and regional development, highlighting collaboration between the army and Assam's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:11 IST
Lieutenant General R. C. Tiwari lays foundation stone of Lachit Borphukan Military Station at Dhubri (Photo/PRO Defence Guwahati). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General R. C. Tiwari, leading officer of the Eastern Command, marked a crucial development in India's defense infrastructure by laying the foundation for the Lachit Borphukan Military Station in Dhubri, Assam. Named after the storied Ahom Commander, Lachit Borphukan, the station embodies the spirit of valor and leadership, underscoring a revitalized Assam's heritage.

The new station aims to bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army in the border regions. During his visit, Lt. Gen. Tiwari assessed the military's readiness and the internal security landscape, as well as the advancement of current infrastructure projects. He expressed gratitude towards the Assam government and civil administration for their indispensable support and active participation, pivotal in establishing the facility.

By fostering cooperation between the Armed Forces and state authorities, the Lachit Borphukan Military Station functions as a beacon of mutual ambition for national security and regional development. Lt. Gen. Tiwari praised the Gajraj Corps for their dedication and expertise in fast-tracking the station's operational status, underscoring the harmony between military precision and local governance.

