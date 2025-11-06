Left Menu

Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Pricing Amidst Govt. Clash

In Karnataka, the Chief Minister criticizes the central government amidst protests by sugarcane farmers demanding a support price of Rs 3500. Talks are planned with farmer leaders and factory owners in response to growing agitation, as political parties debate on how to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:26 IST
Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Pricing Amidst Govt. Clash
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, the tension surrounding sugarcane pricing has intensified. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly criticized the central government for allegedly deceiving farmers, as protests for a fair fixed-rate price escalated. Farmers have called for a meeting with Siddaramaiah, scheduled for Friday at 1 PM, to voice their demand for a support price of Rs 3500.

The Chief Minister announced that he plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing protests and the call for a support price adjustment. During a press conference in Bengaluru, he emphasized the state's limited role in the fixed-rate pricing, laying the onus on the central government for setting prices. Siddaramaiah accused the central authorities of playing tricks on the farmers, suggesting their decision as an 'injustice.'

Leaders will consult with sugar factories across the state, while farmer leaders have also been called to discuss their grievances. Ministers HK Patil and MB Patil have been in talks with farmers, and state officials have been directed to address their concerns. Meanwhile, the BJP has criticized the state's response, accusing the government of neglecting farmers who contribute substantial revenue through sugarcane production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German Lawmakers Stoked Controversy Over Russia Ties Amid Political Backlash

German Lawmakers Stoked Controversy Over Russia Ties Amid Political Backlash

 Global
2
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Star Player Retentions Ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Star Player Retentions Ahead of WPL 2026 ...

 India
3
New Dawn for Indian Football: Inclusion of Overseas Talent

New Dawn for Indian Football: Inclusion of Overseas Talent

 India
4
Justice Deferred: Boeing's Controversial Non-Prosecution Ruling

Justice Deferred: Boeing's Controversial Non-Prosecution Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025