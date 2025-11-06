Karnataka Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Pricing Amidst Govt. Clash

In Karnataka, the tension surrounding sugarcane pricing has intensified. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly criticized the central government for allegedly deceiving farmers, as protests for a fair fixed-rate price escalated. Farmers have called for a meeting with Siddaramaiah, scheduled for Friday at 1 PM, to voice their demand for a support price of Rs 3500.

The Chief Minister announced that he plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing protests and the call for a support price adjustment. During a press conference in Bengaluru, he emphasized the state's limited role in the fixed-rate pricing, laying the onus on the central government for setting prices. Siddaramaiah accused the central authorities of playing tricks on the farmers, suggesting their decision as an 'injustice.'

Leaders will consult with sugar factories across the state, while farmer leaders have also been called to discuss their grievances. Ministers HK Patil and MB Patil have been in talks with farmers, and state officials have been directed to address their concerns. Meanwhile, the BJP has criticized the state's response, accusing the government of neglecting farmers who contribute substantial revenue through sugarcane production.

