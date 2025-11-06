ICC Confirms Charges Against Ugandan Warlord

The International Criminal Court (ICC) made a significant move on Thursday, confirming charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Uganda's elusive warlord, Joseph Kony. These charges have been confirmed in absentia by the ICC.

Kony is purportedly responsible for 39 serious offenses, including murder, rape, the deployment of child soldiers, and acts of sexual slavery and forced pregnancies. These crimes occurred during the years spanning from 2002 to 2005.

The recent confirmation serves as a poignant reminder of the human rights abuses linked to Kony's leadership. It underscores the international effort to hold him accountable, despite his continued evasion from justice.