Sebi Chief Pandey Advocates Authentic ESG and Streamlined IPO Procedures

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized the importance of authentic ESG commitments and clarified that the securities regulator won't interfere in IPO valuations. He discussed streamlining IPO norms and urged businesses to turn regulations into advantages while advocating for genuine board oversight and data ethics in corporate governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, addressing concerns over hefty valuations in recent IPOs, stated that the capital markets regulator will abstain from interfering in valuation decisions. Pandey emphasized that prices should be determined by the market and investors themselves, citing Lenskart's recent IPO pricing as an example.

In his address at an Excellence Enablers event, Pandey highlighted Sebi's plan to rationalize the content disclosed in IPO offer documents, aiming to bolster informed investor feedback. He elaborated on refining the regulation process for IPO-bound companies with pledged pre-IPO shares to ensure seamless listing timelines.

Pandey further urged corporations to commit genuinely to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, promoting authenticity over branding. He encouraged companies to adopt governance scorecards and ethics oversight while also promoting innovation and accountability to avoid regulatory overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

