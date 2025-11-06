Sebi Chief Pandey Advocates Authentic ESG and Streamlined IPO Procedures

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, addressing concerns over hefty valuations in recent IPOs, stated that the capital markets regulator will abstain from interfering in valuation decisions. Pandey emphasized that prices should be determined by the market and investors themselves, citing Lenskart's recent IPO pricing as an example.

In his address at an Excellence Enablers event, Pandey highlighted Sebi's plan to rationalize the content disclosed in IPO offer documents, aiming to bolster informed investor feedback. He elaborated on refining the regulation process for IPO-bound companies with pledged pre-IPO shares to ensure seamless listing timelines.

Pandey further urged corporations to commit genuinely to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, promoting authenticity over branding. He encouraged companies to adopt governance scorecards and ethics oversight while also promoting innovation and accountability to avoid regulatory overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)