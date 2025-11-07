Revamped Minerals List Aims to Boost U.S. Economic Security

The Trump administration has expanded a list of minerals considered essential to the U.S. economy and national security, including key resources such as copper and metallurgical coal. The move, announced Thursday, aims to bolster domestic production and curb reliance on imports, primarily from China.

The Interior Department's critical minerals list serves to guide federal investments and permitting decisions, playing a crucial role in shaping the government's strategic approach to minerals. The expanded list is intended to boost mining within U.S. borders and identify projects eligible for federal incentives.

This initiative underscores Washington's strategy to secure a stable supply of materials crucial for defense, manufacturing, and clean energy sectors, thereby minimizing potential supply chain disruptions. With newly added minerals like uranium, boron, and silver, the list is expected to stimulate American innovation and resilience.