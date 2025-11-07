Left Menu

Revamped Minerals List Aims to Boost U.S. Economic Security

The Trump administration added 10 minerals to a critical list for U.S. economic and national security, aimed at enhancing domestic production and reducing dependence on imports, especially from China. Key minerals added include copper and metallurgical coal, vital for steel and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 00:02 IST
Revamped Minerals List Aims to Boost U.S. Economic Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has expanded a list of minerals considered essential to the U.S. economy and national security, including key resources such as copper and metallurgical coal. The move, announced Thursday, aims to bolster domestic production and curb reliance on imports, primarily from China.

The Interior Department's critical minerals list serves to guide federal investments and permitting decisions, playing a crucial role in shaping the government's strategic approach to minerals. The expanded list is intended to boost mining within U.S. borders and identify projects eligible for federal incentives.

This initiative underscores Washington's strategy to secure a stable supply of materials crucial for defense, manufacturing, and clean energy sectors, thereby minimizing potential supply chain disruptions. With newly added minerals like uranium, boron, and silver, the list is expected to stimulate American innovation and resilience.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Breach Hits Washington Post via Oracle Software

Cyber Breach Hits Washington Post via Oracle Software

 Global
2
Survivor's Testimony: Harrowing Accounts of Hostage Ordeal in Gaza

Survivor's Testimony: Harrowing Accounts of Hostage Ordeal in Gaza

 Israel
3
Trump’s Tariff Policy: A Double-Edged Sword in Economic Diplomacy

Trump’s Tariff Policy: A Double-Edged Sword in Economic Diplomacy

 Global
4
France's Major Contribution to Global Forest Conservation

France's Major Contribution to Global Forest Conservation

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025