NHRC Demands Inquiry into Army Officer's Murder by Railway Attendant
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has addressed the alleged murder of an Army officer on a train in Rajasthan by railway attendant Zubair Memon. An NGO filed the complaint. The NHRC condemns the incident, urging for thorough investigations and strict action against the perpetrator for such grave misconduct.
The tragic incident involving the alleged murder of an Army officer by a railway attendant on a moving train in Rajasthan has drawn the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The officer reportedly got into an altercation with Zubair Memon, the attendant, over a bedsheet request, which escalated to violence.
NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo has strongly criticized the incident, calling it a disgraceful failure to protect military personnel. He emphasized that such criminals have no place in society. The commission has demanded a comprehensive report within two weeks to address this pressing issue.
The NHRC has also issued notices to railway authorities, including the Railway Board Chairman and the Director-General of the Railway Protection Force, to scrutinize the recruitment and verification processes for railway attendants. The commission assures punitive actions will set a national precedent to deter future crimes.
