NHRC Demands Inquiry into Army Officer's Murder by Railway Attendant

The tragic incident involving the alleged murder of an Army officer by a railway attendant on a moving train in Rajasthan has drawn the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The officer reportedly got into an altercation with Zubair Memon, the attendant, over a bedsheet request, which escalated to violence.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo has strongly criticized the incident, calling it a disgraceful failure to protect military personnel. He emphasized that such criminals have no place in society. The commission has demanded a comprehensive report within two weeks to address this pressing issue.

The NHRC has also issued notices to railway authorities, including the Railway Board Chairman and the Director-General of the Railway Protection Force, to scrutinize the recruitment and verification processes for railway attendants. The commission assures punitive actions will set a national precedent to deter future crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)