SIT Arrest Temple Commissioner in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

The Kerala Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained former Thiruvabharanam temple Commissioner KS Baiju amid ongoing investigations into the Sabarimala gold theft case. The arrest comes as KS Baiju is set to appear in court today.

On Thursday, Congress MLA Sunny Joseph criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, alleging a lack of commitment to resolving the Sabarimala gold theft case. Joseph accused the authorities of failing to apprehend the culprits, thus betraying the trust of devotees.

Highlighting dissatisfaction with the investigation's progress, Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called for a central inquiry and an audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board. The controversy originates from a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for temple renovations, which is under scrutiny for procedural lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)