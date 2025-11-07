Global Food Prices Drop Again Amid Surplus

In October, international food commodity prices experienced a decline for the second straight month, predominantly due to sufficient global supplies, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The organization's Food Price Index, which monitors a basket of worldwide food commodities, fell to an average of 126.4 points, down from a revised 128.5 in September.

This dip places the index slightly lower than its position in October 2024, representing a decrease of 21.1% compared to its peak in March 2022. Additionally, a distinct FAO report projected that global cereal production in 2025 would reach an unprecedented 2.990 billion metric tons, surpassing last month's forecast of 2.971 billion tons.

The updated outlook indicates a 4.4% increase from the output level of 2024.

