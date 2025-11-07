Pitch Perfect 2.0: Launchpad for India's Next Tech Unicorns

The I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics, the technology innovation hub at IIT Delhi, has launched the second edition of 'Pitch Perfect 2.0', a nationwide startup incubation and acceleration initiative. This program has significantly impacted emerging founders and will take place in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, according to the official release.

Pitch Perfect 2.0 is not merely a pitching event but a catalyst for transformative deep tech ideas. This edition, enhanced by partnerships with Easy Knowledge, Seafund, Fluid Ventures, and Google for Startups, provides IHFC-incubated startups the opportunity to present to some of India's top venture capitalists, intending to accelerate their growth.

Speaking about the initiative, IHFC's CEO Ashutosh Dutt Sharma described 'Pitch Perfect 2.0' as a movement that empowers entrepreneurs to transform innovative tech ideas into successful businesses. He emphasized the combined strengths of IHFC and its partners in setting new standards for fostering India's next generation of unicorns.