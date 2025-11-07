Left Menu

Pitch Perfect 2.0: Launchpad for India's Next Tech Unicorns

IHFC Delhi's Pitch Perfect 2.0 offers deep tech startups an unparalleled growth platform. Supported by major tech players like Google, the initiative spans Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, promising up to Rs 5 crores in acceleration support. Startups will engage with top investors to fuel next-level growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:55 IST
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics, the technology innovation hub at IIT Delhi, has launched the second edition of 'Pitch Perfect 2.0', a nationwide startup incubation and acceleration initiative. This program has significantly impacted emerging founders and will take place in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, according to the official release.

Pitch Perfect 2.0 is not merely a pitching event but a catalyst for transformative deep tech ideas. This edition, enhanced by partnerships with Easy Knowledge, Seafund, Fluid Ventures, and Google for Startups, provides IHFC-incubated startups the opportunity to present to some of India's top venture capitalists, intending to accelerate their growth.

Speaking about the initiative, IHFC's CEO Ashutosh Dutt Sharma described 'Pitch Perfect 2.0' as a movement that empowers entrepreneurs to transform innovative tech ideas into successful businesses. He emphasized the combined strengths of IHFC and its partners in setting new standards for fostering India's next generation of unicorns.

