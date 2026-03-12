Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

The price of Brent crude oil has surpassed $100 per barrel, with US crude oil reaching $95. Tensions have escalated as Iranian attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz intensify, leading to a more than 9% increase in oil prices amid supply concerns.

Bangkok | Updated: 12-03-2026 08:42 IST
The international oil market has experienced a significant price surge, with Brent crude oil exceeding $100 per barrel on Thursday. This marks a sharp increase from its recent spike near $120.

The upward trajectory follows mounting supply fears driven by Iranian attacks on commercial shipping within the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

As security concerns loom, US benchmark crude oil also saw a notable rise, reaching approximately $95 per barrel, reflecting the increased volatility impacting the global energy sector.

