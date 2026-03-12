Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

The international oil market has experienced a significant price surge, with Brent crude oil exceeding $100 per barrel on Thursday. This marks a sharp increase from its recent spike near $120.

The upward trajectory follows mounting supply fears driven by Iranian attacks on commercial shipping within the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

As security concerns loom, US benchmark crude oil also saw a notable rise, reaching approximately $95 per barrel, reflecting the increased volatility impacting the global energy sector.

