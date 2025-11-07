Rodrigo Paz's Era: Navigating Bolivia's Economic Crossroads

Rodrigo Paz, Bolivia's President-elect, prepares to lead a country facing its worst economic crisis in decades, stepping into office with a legislature that lacks a majority for his party. Benefiting from pro-business support, he must secure alliances to pass essential financial reforms.

Major challenges include cutting energy subsidies and seeking external financing. Paz aims to maintain crucial social programs while promoting private sector growth to stabilize the economy. Meetings with international financial institutions, like the IMF, signal a shift towards establishing new credit lines.

Paz's administration must balance emerging alliances within a fragmented legislature and gain public backing for unpopular reforms. With political stability linked to successful negotiations, the new government seeks to navigate its economic rescue plan while maintaining ties with former ruling factions.

